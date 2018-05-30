TV debut success for St Helens 'mumtrepreneur'

A St Helens mum has successfully secured retail orders for her weaning plate invention after featuring on a national TV show.



Helen Davies appeared on hit Channel 4 show Buy It Now, which aired last week, and won over the studio audience with a lively 90-second pitch before facing panellists from some of Britain’s biggest retail buyers in a final showdown.

Helen with partner Lloyd and children Elora and Keira

The 40-year-old mum of two received lucrative bulk orders to the value of almost £4,000 for her baby suction plate and placemat – already a best-seller on Amazon UK.

“Orders from big-name buyers have the power to totally transform the fortunes of our family business, so I couldn’t be more thrilled!” said Helen, who has been sworn to secrecy for the past four months as to what transpired during her national TV debut.

“I’ve had to bite my tongue when really, I wanted to shout it from the rooftops; to finally be able to talk about it is a massive relief! I am so grateful to the show for giving me a ‘shop window’ to promote my product to a national audience. I’d also like to say a special thank-you to the studio audience members who lit their lights for me and, of course, to our new buyers: shopping channel giants JML and family-run gift retailers Prezzybox!

‘Filming the show is an experience I’ll never forget, but watching it on TV with my partner Lloyd and our daughters Elora and Kiera – whose habit of throwing her meals on the floor inspired the EasyMat Mini in the first place – was even more special.”

Helen’s invention is the world’s first compact and foldable suction plate, which is suitable for use at home and when travelling. Having spotted a gap in the market for a portable plate that promoted independent feeding, Helen designed the EasyMat Mini – a product which fits most highchair sizes, as well as boasting unique features that include a sealed lid, a compact design and a carry case.

Last year, the EasyMat Mini won a BizzieBaby UK Gold Award, which is determined by outstanding parent reviews.

As part of her mission to take her products global, Helen is already selling in six European countries and continuing talks with distributors across multiple territories.

To place an order for the EasyMat Mini, visit www.easytots.com