Turn back time and enjoy all the hits at Cher show in St Helens

Celebrating the music of Cher, critically-acclaimed concert show Strong Enough arrives at St Helens Theatre Royal on Saturday, February 29.



Music lovers are promised an unforgettable evening, featuring the music of the global superstar and great female icon – Cher.

Featuring all of the classic hits including Turn Back Time, I Found Someone, Believe, Strong Enough, Gypsies Tramps and Thieves, Cher’s modern Abba remixes and many more.

This is one show-stopping dazzling extravaganza you do not want to miss!

This show will take you on a musical journey from the Dark Lady days, to the rocking Eighties perm era and the celebration disco hits.

Strong Enough features 25 smash hits, six decades of stardom and enough costume changes to cause a sequin shortage. . .

With full live band and dancers, go along and experience the passion, the flair and the glitter!

With incredible attention to detail, this show is simply outstanding.

To book tickets call 01744 756 000 or visit www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com