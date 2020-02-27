Try your hand at golf in St Helens ... blindfolded ... to raise money for charity

Can you get a hole in one ... blindfolded?



Clarkes Golf Centre in Rainford is giving you the chance by hosting a charity event on Thursday, March 5 from 10am-2pm to raise money for Deafblind UK.

Deafblind UK is a national charity supporting people with sight and hearing loss to live the lives they want and help people living with deafblindness by making connections, helping build confidence and increasing their independence.

The charity is inviting people to go along and have a go at hitting a target ... but blindfolded, simple but effective.

The event is to highlight the challenges that people with visual impairment face when accessing sport (or indeed normal daily activities).

A spokesman for Deafblind UK said: It’s often the case that people don’t realise that they could be getting free support for early stages of dual sensory loss and if this loss progresses it can become harder and harder to find that help.

"We want to make sure that people know who we are and how we can help so that we beat the isolation often felt by people once their sensory loss progresses."

To register your interest in attending the event call 01733 358100, email: fundraising@deafblind.org.uk or visit www.deafblind.org.uk/events