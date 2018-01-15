Troubled hotel lost £3,000 pay claim from unpaid cleaners

A troubled St Helens hotel lost an employment tribunal over unpaid wages, it has emerged.

Mercure St Helens announced it was in financial dire straits on Friday, with staff members tell the Reporter they had stopped taking in new guests.

Read our original story here

It has now emerged that last year the company was ordered to unpaid wages totalling £3,079 to three cleaners working for Pura Cleaning Limited.

The cases relates to a period when Jupiter Hotel Management transferred the Chalon Way hotel to Mercure.

Sitting at Liverpool Emplyment Tribunals, Judge Vicent Ryan found in favoutr of the claimants, Miss Hartgen, Miss Martlew and Mrs Jones.

The judgement reads: “The claimant’ contracts of employment transffered from the first respondent to the second respondent on November 18, 2016.

“Upon the transfer of liabilities from the first respondent to the second respondent, the second respondent become liable for and shall pay to each of the claimants.”