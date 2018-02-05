Tributes to man found dead in Haydock

The family of a man found dead in Haydock have issued emotional tributes to a “kind and loving” partner, brother and uncle.

Robert Sempey, 37, of Newton-le-Willows, was found in Beilby Road, Haydock, following reports of concern for his safety on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination established he died as a result of stab wounds.

A man and woman have been charged in connection with his murder.

His family today issued a number of tributes to Robert.

His sister, Shell, said: “My big brother Rob was a good person, he was everything. He was always there to pick me up when things were going wrong.

“Always made me smile they will never know what they’ve taken. They’ve robbed me of a brother and my children of a kind loving uncle all I have left of him is an empty feeling, they’ve not only taken him but a huge piece of me too.

“I am and will miss him forever. Life will never be the same without him. If only I could have one last call I’d talk to him all night and never miss his call again.

“He was the best brother you could ask for and I don’t think I ever told him but he knows now he’s at peace. Goodnight and god bless my big bro.”

Robert’s partner Lisa said: “Rob was the most caring loving man you could ever wish for, he was so protective of me and the kids.

“All he wanted to do was enjoy life and have fun, he always said I was his angel and I will make him proud. I love him and miss him so much he’ll always be my boy.”

Sharny, the niece of Robert, added: “My uncle Rob was one of the main people in my life and my Kayden’s great uncle, I have always been close to my uncle Rob.

“He was and still is a big part of my life. They will never understand the pain they have caused for my family. I am stuck for words really but I have 19 years of memories that will never be taken away. Love you forever and always Uncle Rob.”

Robert’s other sister Mandie wrote a poem to her brother, touching on the siblings’ difficult upbringing:

“The 3 of us it’s always been

Not too many were very keen

To take us on or give us a home

But we weren’t bothered, we were never alone

Rob, Mandie and Shelly we will always be 3

No-one will replace you. NOBODY!!

I love you and miss you forever my brother

Go to sleep now with our father and mother

Love you always and miss you

Your little, big sis Mandie xxx”

Ian Robertson, 33 from Beilby Road in Haydock has been charged with murder and Kirsty Jervis, 30, from Beilby Road in Haydock has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both are due to appear for trial at Liverpool Crown Court on July 16.