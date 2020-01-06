Tributes paid to Wigan pensioners killed in Billinge horror crash

Tributes have been paid to two Wigan pensioner friends who were killed in a horror crash in Billinge.



Dave Culleton and Keith Brown were fatally injured when they were in collision with a Ford Kuga car on the Friday before Christmas.

Mr Brown’s wife Ruth was also badly injured in the crash on Up Holland Road.

Paying tribute to Mr Culleton, his family said: “Our dad Dave was the most kind and caring dad we could wish for, all his life he was a devoted husband, dad and grandad.

“Our hearts have been broken and we are utterly devastated that he has been taken in this tragic way.

“He was a man that lived life to the full and was keen on many sports, he was a lifelong Everton fan, a keen golfer, he swam regularly at his local gym and was always out walking in the local area.

“The community of Billinge where he has lived for the last 52 years will miss his smiling face. He always had time to have a chat and a laugh with everyone and many people have said how special he was and how much his many friends are going to miss him.

“We would like to thank the emergency services that attended, all the staff from The Hare and Hounds and anyone that helped on the night.

“Our thoughts also go out to Keith’s family and his wife Ruth who was also involved in this terrible incident, Keith was a lovely man and a good friend to our dad.”

Paying tribute to Mr Brown, his family said: “To our beloved dad, Keith Brown, rest peacefully. Much loved grandad and husband of over 55 years to Ruth. Sorely missed by family and friends.”

The investigation into the collision - which took place at 8.15pm on Friday December 20 is continuing.

Anybody with information should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2764 of 20/12/19, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.