Tributes paid to teenager found dead in woodland

Emotional tributes have poured in for a teenager who died on Monday.

Emergency services were called on Monday morning to reports the body of a teenage girl had been found in a wooded area in Over Hulton, Bolton.

Other news: Warehouse job plans unveiled for former brewery site



She has now been named as 19-year-old Alicia Sidebotham, who lived in Atherton.

Her Facebook profile, which has been turned into a "remembering" page, states she had worked at WH Smith in Wigan since 2016 and attended St Helens College.

On the page, Virginia Maria Barrington wrote: "Rip beautiful God always takes the best. Thoughts are with your family and friends xx"

Julie Iveson wrote: "Fly high angel xxx"

Wigan nightclub Indiependence, on King Street West, paid tribute to Alicia on Twitter.

They said: "We are all devastated to hear about Alicia. She was one of our most regular and most loved customers. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. xxx"

A police statement said: "At 8.15am on Monday, January 7, police were called to a reports that the body of a teenager had been found in a wooded area off Broadway in Over Hulton, Bolton.

"Officers attended and sadly found the body of a teenage girl.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will be prepared for the coroner."