Tributes paid to man who fell from M6 motorway bridge at Haydock

A man who died after falling from a motorway bridge on the M6 outside Wigan, has been named as David Fowler.



Paramedics and police were called to the scene between J23 at Haydock and J24 at Ashton, on the northbound carriage of the M6 at around 3pm on Boxing Day. The carriageway was closed to allow for an air ambulance to land.



A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, December 26 police were called after a man fell from a bridge over the M6 motorway at junction 23. Sadly the man died as a result of his injuries.



"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a file has been passed to the coroner."



David, who grew up in Norris Green, was named by his devastated sister Holly, in a heartbreaking tribute.



Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, she said: "He didn't have children but he had nephews, Louis, Isaac and Jude and a niece, Bluebell, who he loved so much.



"I’m due another baby and I told him if he gets his life together and carries on doing well, he can be my baby’s godfather.



"He cried with gratitude and vowed to get better. Unfortunately life just got too much for him."



She added: "I can not believe it, I can’t believe it’s real. I'm utterly heartbroken.



"This big bad world just got too much for him."



Holly also revealed that David had "never got over" the tragic drowning of his brother Sam in 1999.



Sam was just 14 when he died after swimming in Hilldale, Parbold.