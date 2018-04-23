Tributes paid to former Saint Roy Haggerty

Former Saint Roy Haggerty - one of the hardest men ever to pull on the Red Vee - has passed away.

Terrace cult hero Roy was 58.

Roy Haggerty

Details of his passing have not been released but numerous tributes have been paid on social media to the hard-as-nails former Saint.

Roy played for Saints and Barrow during an illustrious career which saw him tour with Great Britain.

A firm fans’ favourite, his reported reaction to Saints signing of fellow centre and Aussie legend Mal Meninga has passed into rugby league folklore.

On hearing of the club’s capture of Meninga, who played in Roy’s preferred position of left centre, he is said to have asked: “Where’s he going to play?”

Saints’ club photographer Bernard Platt was among the first pay tribute.

He posted on Twitter: “I can’t believe this ... one of the hardest and kindest men I’ve ever had the privilege to know so sad. RIP Roy Haggerty.”

Former Leeds and Great Britain ace Garry Schofield wrote: “Rest in peace Roy Haggerty. What a great character!”

Intensely proud of roots, his remark to a high-ranking Australian RL official has also passed into legend.

During Great Britain’s tour Down Under, he was asked whereabouts he came from, Roy is said to have answered: “Elephant Lane.”