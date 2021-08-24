Tribute to Haydock man killed in East Lancs Road collision

Gareth Powell

His family have issued the following tribute: “Gaz was an amazing, caring, funny man who will be forever missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

“We are still numb by the tragic incident that had taken Gaz from our lives. He loved his guitar and playing cricket as well as his family, friends and animals.

“He will be deeply missed forever by his loving girlfriend Naomi, his mum Sandra, his dad Maurice and step-mum Jayne, his eldest sister and brother-in-law Emma and Phil, his step-sister Claire and her husband Baz, his two step-brothers Jon and Dan and their families and his two nieces Mel and Amelia will miss him so much.

“He will also be greatly missed by all his extended family, his friends and his work colleagues.”

Gareth’s family have asked for privacy as they grieve for their loss.