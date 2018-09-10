Tribute road traffic collision victim

The family of a woman who died after a road traffic collision have paid tribute to her.

Ausrine Micyte was hit by a VW Polo in Edenfield on Saturday, September 8 at around 11.35pm on the northbound carriageway of the bypass.

TThe 46-year-old, of Blackburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ausrine’s daughter said: “Ausrine was a much loved mother and grandmother. She always had a smile on her face. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1656 of Saturday, September 8th.