Treats delivered to St Helens Hospital for Easter egg hunt

Staff and patients at St Helens Hospital are looking forward to Easter thanks to a special delivery.



M&S staff from Ravenhead Retail Park took a hamper of treats to the hospital's Lilac Centre.

Other news: St Helens Council could include bullying guidance in code of conduct



It will be used for an Easter egg hunt around the centre as well as for a raffle, which will raise vital funds for the haematology and oncology day unit.

Cancer services manager Pat Gillis said: “We’d like to thank the team at M&S St Helens Ravenhead Retail Park for their generous gift, it definitely brightened everyone’s day and helped get us all in the Easter spirit.

"We’re incredibly grateful for any donation, big or small - it really does make a difference to the essential support we offer."

Cash donations can be made at the general offices at both St Helens Hospital and Whiston Hospital as well as online at www.justgiving.com/wshospscharity.