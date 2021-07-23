St Helens road closure warning for railway bridge upgrade

The railway bridge spanning Islands Brow will be refurbished and strengthened

The £545k Great North Rail Project investment will see the railway bridge spanning Islands Brow refurbished and strengthened so it remains safe and reliable for decades to come.

To safely complete the work, a full road closure will be in place on Islands Brow beneath the bridge from Monday, July 26 until Monday, August 16, 2021.

Calum Gardner, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “We’re carrying out essential work to strengthen Islands Brow railway bridge as part of the Great North Rail Project to help keep the railway running reliably for passengers and freight trains.

“The improvements will also keep the road beneath the railway safe for road users for years to come and I’d like to thank motorists and local people for their patience during the road closure.”

Councillor Andy Bowden, St Helens Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “This is essential work which is necessary for the safety of rail passengers and motorists alike – and while we appreciate the inconvenience it may cause, council officers have worked closely with Network Rail to minimise disruption, with Network Rail committing to keeping the community updated as things progress.”

Work to refurbish the bridge will take place during a combination of day and night-time shifts.