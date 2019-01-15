St Helens pub is first in North West to have electric car charge points

The Junction pub in Rainford is the first public house in Merseyside and Lancashire to provide free electric vehicle (EV) charge points for customers to use.

The two chargers have been tastefully incorporated into 200 litre whiskey barrels located at the rear of the Junction pub.

The Liverpool Gin promo Tesla model S

Landlord, Paul Draper has owned a Nissan Leaf for the last two years and said: “It’s a great car for doing the daily school run and shopping, plus I’m not contributing to air pollution. I love my Leaf."

Paul is a member of the facebook group “Northwest EV Owners” and “Family EV Days Out” which advises electric vehicle enthusiasts on new charge point installations as well as giving route tips and general information.

As always there is new terminology emerging from EV owners such as “ICE’d”. This refers to an electric charging bay being used as a parking space by an “Internal Combustion Engine” vehicle which is annoying to an EV user and the culprit usually gets posted on the EV Owner’s wall of shame.

The Junction regularly has automotive meetings in its ample car park ranging from vintage motorbikes, classic cars, Land Rover clubs and even cycle events, so it is now a natural progression to include EVs into the list of Junctions events.

The “EV Junction Sunday” will take place at the Junction in Rainford from 1pm on every last Sunday of the month starting in January 2019. EV owners will show off their rides and educate ICE owners on the positive virtues of EVs.

Paul states “Every proud owner of an EV loves nothing more than attempting to convert ICE owners to the ways of the EV, it happened to me and I have never looked back”

For more information on the meetings please check out www.junctionpubrainford.co.uk www.evplugged.com or email evjunc@gmail.com