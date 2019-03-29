St Helens Central passengers to benefit from stations investment

Stations across Merseyside and Greater Manchester will see improvements this year as part of a £15 million investment by Network Rail.



Between now and late spring 2019, £1.38m of upgrades will be delivered at St Helens Central, Wilmslow, Wigan Wallgate, Glossop, Cheadle Hulme and Heaton Chapel stations.

The upgrades will enhance passengers’ experiences and will include:

Improved seating and waiting areas;

New customer information screens;

Refurbished toilet facilities.

Anna-Jane Hunter, director for the North of England at Network Rail, said: “We are making improvements to station facilities, together with our railway industry partners, at well-used stations such as St Helens Central to help improve passengers’ experience.

“We know that passengers in the north have been affected by poor performance in recent months. While I’m pleased to say that performance is getting better, we know there is still work to do.

“This investment will provide vital upgrades to key stations in Greater Manchester and Merseyside that passengers’ want and rightly deserve.”

Rail Minister Andrew Jones said: “It is fantastic to see Network Rail delivering more modern stations for passengers across Greater Manchester and Merseyside, with upgraded facilities and improved information helping to make journeys better for everyone.

“This comes alongside our record £48bn investment to modernise the railway and our work alongside Transport for the North and industry expert Richard George to drive forward improved performance – all focused on delivering more reliable, frequent and punctual services.”

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “The improvements at the seven stations are a perfect example of the benefits customers see when the rail industry works together.

“Northern is already in the process of improving the entire journey experience for its customers, with new trains, refurbished trains and better stations all set to be introduced this year.

“The additional investment from Network Rail will help to provide our customers with the facilities and services they expect from a 21st Century railway.”