Roll-out of new 24/7 £1 Mersey Tunnel toll begins

Monday is the first day Liverpool residents will benefit from the new fast tag toll for the Mersey Tunnels



The reduced rate, £1, which is now available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, has been introduced by Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, in fulfilment of one of his key election pledges.

Figures released today by Merseytravel and the Combined Authority reveal that more than 57,000 people a day in the city region will benefit from the new lower toll – which could save regular tunnel users living in Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral more than £400 a year.

The cash toll for cars will be frozen at £1.80, still 20p less per journey than the rise authorised by the Tunnels Act.

The tolls for all other vehicles – including large vans, coaches and HGVs – will also be held at 2018 rates.

Steve Rotheram, Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor said: “I’m happy that from Monday we’ll see the first Liverpool City Region residents take advantage of the new 24/7 £1 Fast Tag rate.

“This is the lowest tunnel toll in over 25 years, with the rate available to the people of the Liverpool City Region 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year.

“If, before now, you’ve been paying cash you’ll be saving £1.60 for each return trip you make. That’s thousands of pounds every day going back into the pockets of tunnel users living in our city region.

“I understand that nobody likes to have to pay to use the tunnels, but they are a critical part of our city region’s transport network and we do not receive any central government money to run, maintain or improve them.

“Until we receive national funding, tolls will be necessary to keep the tunnels in operation – but I will always work as hard as I can to keep the cost as low as possible, especially for Liverpool City Region residents.”