Roadworks update North West: All planned works Monday, February 18 to Sunday, February 24

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday, February 15, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Junctions 16 to 18 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Holmes Chapel, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The northbound carriageway will be closed overnight (10pm – 6am) for four nights from Monday 18 February between junctions 16 and 17, with a diversion in place. The scheme is due to be completed by the end of March.

M6 Junction 27

Work is underway to improve cycling facilities at the A5209 Crow Orchard Road roundabout, located above the M6 at Junction 27. The scheme is due to be finished by the end of February. Work is taking place between 10pm and 5am each night and involves lane closures on the approaches to the roundabout and slip road closures at junction 27.

M56 Junctions 1 to 3a Sharston Link

A scheme is taking place to improve a 2-mile stretch of the M56, known as the Sharston Link, between junction 3 of the M60 at Cheadle and junction 3a of the M56 at Wythenshawe. The project includes resurfacing the entire route, repairing sections of the carriageway, replacing road markings, and installing new reflective road studs and traffic sensors. The scheme is due to be finished at the end of the month.

M62 Junction 9

Work has started to improve drainage along the slip roads and tackle flooding issues. Most of the work will take place between 8pm and 5pm each day but some single overnight slip road closures will be required with diversions in place. The work is due to be completed by the end of February.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed by spring 2020.

A66 Crosthwaite

A contraflow roadworks layout, where one lane is moved onto the opposite carriageway with a temporary barrier in between traffic, will be introduced on the A66 at Crosthwaite roundabout for water main work. The utility company scheme is due to be completed by mid-April.

A590 Ulverston

Work to cut back trees in the central reservation on the A590 at Lightburn Road is due to start on Monday 18 February, and will take place between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Thursday. The scheme is due to be completed by the end of the month.