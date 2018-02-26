Road closed after 10-year-old boy in traffic accident

A main road in St Helens is closed this evening after a boy of 10 was injured in a traffic accident.

Thatto Heath Road, at the junction of Springfield Road, remains closed tonight.

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to Alder Hey Hospital after the accident, which police say occurred just after 3.40pm.

On social media police said: "We're carrying out investigations & witness statements at the scene. A 10 year-old boy has been taken to Alder Hey Hospital."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 contact @MerPolCC on Twitter.