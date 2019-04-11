Rainford Road will be closed this Saturday for signage installation

Motorists are advised that Rainford Road will be closed southbound to the left of the Tesco exit and entrance this Saturday (13 April), as the Windle Island Junction Improvement Scheme nears completion.



The closure will be in place between the hours of 5:00am -8:00pm, providing access for signage installation.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times and businesses will be open as usual. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times via the permanent crossing route; however a diversion of the existing pathway if needed will be in place.



The work is subject to weather conditions, particularly sensitive due to traffic management installation. Road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible and allow additional time for their journey.



The £7m investment to improve Windle Island –the oldest purpose designed intercity highway in the UK which sees around 43,000 vehicles pass through a day – began in August 2018 to increase junction capacity; improve pedestrian safety, smooth traffic flow – and provide better access in and out of St Helens.

Works are progressing ahead of schedule, with a completion date of late April expected.

Improvements include:

Controlled pedestrian crossings on all arms of the junctions (including Toucan cycling crossings on the southern and eastern arms) using the latest energy efficient traffic signal equipment.

A new four lane southbound approach to Windle Island Junction, providing a dedicated left turning lane to A580 eastbound towards Manchester and a dedicated right turning lane to A580 westbound towards Liverpool.

The reintroduction of two lanes southbound through the junction, with the left hand lane for St Helens Town Centre via Rainford Road (including Tesco and Starbucks access), and the right hand lane for Eccleston and Prescot via Bleak Hill Road.

A new left turn deceleration lane from A580 westbound onto A570 southbound to reduce queue lengths and improve safety.

Two dedicated right turn lanes from the A580 westbound (towards Liverpool) onto the A570 northbound (towards Rainford). This will reduce queue lengths.

A new 40 mph speed limit around the junction to improve safety.

Over half of the Windle Island junction improvement scheme has been funded by the Local Growth Fund through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Single Investment Fund to address key issues in St Helens, and to support economic growth in the wider City Region.