Rail passengers urged to check train times before travelling

Network Rail is warning passengers of major changes to train journeys in the North West over the Easter and early May bank holiday weekends.



With just days until the work begins on Good Friday, people are being advised to plan ahead and check the best days to travel as engineers carry out essential planned work on the West Coast main line.

Track is to be replaced at Golborne and major line upgrades will be taking place on the railway north of Lancaster, as well as upgrades to overhead electric lines in Warrington and ongoing work to electrify the railway between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge.

Euston station will be closed over the Easter weekend and the early May bank holiday weekend with no trains in or out of the main line station on those days.

This will have a major impact on journeys including alternative routes, longer travel times and busier trains than normal.

Network Rail and the wider industry has been running an awareness campaign since early February warning train customers of the impacts of Railway Upgrade Plan work both weekends.

Martin Frobisher, route managing director for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “We recognise there is never an ideal time to shut the railway for our must-do work. Bank holidays are the least disruptive time to do it, when fewer passengers use the railway compared to the working week. That way we can do the maximum amount of work while impacting the fewest number of people.

“Train companies and Network Rail have worked together to minimise disruption for customers by doing a lot of work over the Easter and early May bank holidays. The alternative would have been closing the line and Euston station over multiple weekends.”

Passengers are being advised to plan their journeys when Euston station will be closed to main line train services at Easter and May 4-6.

Sections of the West Coast main line will be closed between London Euston and Rugby, and Merseyside and Cumbria. The best time to travel will be on days before and after the bank holiday weekends. Where the line is open trains will be running but customers will have longer journeys, fewer available seats, and may need to use rail replacement buses.

Mr Frobisher added: “To ensure they know what to expect, I would urge passengers to plan journeys in advance and make an earlier start to their Easter weekend.”

Check before you travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk.