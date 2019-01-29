Police caught someone driving a completely snow-covered car on a busy road

As wintry showers set in across the country, one motorist has been caught driving after clearing just a small porthole of snow from their windscreen.



The driver was stopped by police in the early hours of Tuesday (Jan 29) on the A9 at Thurso in the Scottish Highlands.

The rear and side windows of the car were completely covered with snow, allowing for zero visibility, while only a small area had been cleared on the windscreen, giving a highly restricted view of the road.

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice, and police are warning other motorists to clear their vehicles of snow and ice properly before setting off on journeys.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said, “Winter has been biting for most of us this week, which means it is more important than ever that your vehicle is suitably prepared for the roads.

“Unfortunately not everyone follows this advice – officers on patrol stopped this car which was being driven on the A9 at Thurso in the early hours of this morning.

“Appropriate action has been taken against the driver in relation to road traffic offences.

“It is important before you set off to make sure your windows are clean, properly demisted and clear of all snow and ice before you drive.”

The cold weather shows no sign of stopping as the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of snow and ice across the UK into Wednesday.

Up to 10cm is expected at higher levels, while even at lower levels one to two centimetres of the white stuff is forecast.