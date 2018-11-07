Police appeal after man seriously injured in St Helens crash

Police are appealing for information after a rush-hour crash in St Helens that left a man with serious injuries.

The collision between a pedestrian and a car occurred just before 5.50pm on the St Helens Linkway on the Rainhill-bound carriageway.

The man, who is in his 20s, has been taken to hospital for treatment with serious injuries.

The Linkway has been closed northbound towards St Helens, and there is a closure on Chapel Lane. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 746 of 7 November or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.