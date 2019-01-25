Planned North West motorway roadworks for the week ahead

The following is a summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Junctions 16 to 19 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is under way to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Knutsford, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The speed limit has now been increased to 60mph between junctions 18 and 19 while testing takes place of the new technology. The scheme is due to be completed by the end of March. Upcoming closures (all 10pm to 6am or 8am on Saturday and Sunday morning): Nightly closures continuing up to and including Sunday 3 February – northbound carriageway closure between junction 16 and junction 17

M6 Junction 27

Work is under way to improve cycling facilities at the A5209 Crow Orchard Road roundabout, located above the M6 at Junction 27. The scheme is due to be finished by the end of February. Work is taking place between 10pm and 5am each night and involves lane closures on the approaches to the roundabout and slip road closures at junction 27.

M6 Junction 32 (Broughton Interchange)

Routine maintenance – including grass cutting, cutting back vegetation, drainage clearance, sign cleaning, litter picking, sweeping and electrical work – is requiring overnight (8pm to 6am) closures of the link roads between the M55 and M6. Tomorrow (Saturday January 26), the northbound link road from the M6 onto the westbound M55 will be closed; on Sunday (27 January) the southbound link road from the M6 onto the westbound M55 will be closed.

M6 junction 32 to junction 33 bridge maintenance

Routine bridge maintenance will require the total overnight – 8pm to 6am - closure of the northbound M6 between junction 32 and junction 33 on Wednesday and Thursday nights (30 and 31 January). The link road from the eastbound M55 onto the northbound M6 will also be closed. A diversion will operate along the A6 from junction 1 of the M55.

M56 Junctions 1 to 3a Sharston Link

A scheme to improve a 2-mile stretch of the M56, known as the Sharston Link, between junction 3 of the M60 at Cheadle and junction 3a of the M56 at Wythenshawe started on Wednesday January 9. The 5-week project includes resurfacing the entire route, repairing sections of the carriageway, replacing road markings, and installing new reflective road studs and traffic sensors. The scheme is due to be finished in February. The westbound carriageway will be closed over 2 periods this weekend:

From 9pm tonight (Friday 25 January) until 7am tomorrow (Saturday 26 January)

From 8pm tomorrow to 4am on Monday (28th January)

M58 junction 1

A project is taking place to upgrade the safety barriers at the sides of the M58 between junction 1 and Switch Island. Some lane and carriageway closures will be needed overnight between 9pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished by February.

M60 junctions 8 to 18

Overnight resurfacing work is taking place on the M60 to provide smoother journeys for drivers. Parts of the motorway will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with clearly-signed diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished by mid-February.

M62 Junction 9

Work has started to improve drainage along the slip roads and tackle flooding issues. Most of the work will take place between 8pm and 5pm each day but some single overnight slip road closures will be required with diversions in place. The work is due to be completed by the end of February.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed by spring 2020. Upcoming closures:

Eastbound, 10pm to 6am, carriageway closures between junction 10 and junction 12, are continuing on Sunday and Monday nights (27 and 28 January)

Westbound 10pm to 6am full carriageway closure tomorrow night (Saturday 26 January).

M66 Junction 1 to the A56

Work is taking place to replace the safety barriers in the verges and central reservation between junction 1 and the northern end of the motorway where it meets the A56. Some overnight closures will be needed between 8pm and 6am, with clearly-signed diversions in place.