Overnight road closures required for Steve Prescott Bridge inspection

Steve Prescott Bridge

The closures are to allow a principal bridge inspection to be carried out to the Steve Prescott Bridge, following the completion of a deep clean.

A principal inspection is carried out every six years and requires close examination of all parts of the bridge within touching distance.

The lighting has also been inspected by the council's street lighting section, with some minor repairs planned.

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Andy Bowden, said: "The council continues to do all it can to make sure our road network is maintained to a high standard, and that includes the maintenance of infrastructure like the iconic Steve Prescott Bridge which has established itself as a fine borough landmark – that’s why it’s so important that it stays in the best possible condition.”

A58 Linkway East will be closed to traffic for two nights between the hours of 7pm-6am on Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29, with diversion routes in place.