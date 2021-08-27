Northern is advising customers travelling this August bank holiday weekend to check before they travel and be flexible with their journeys

Trains are expected to be very busy between Friday, August 27 and Monday, August 30, due to several high-profile events, sporting fixtures and ongoing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester Pride, Creamfields, Leeds Festival, cricket at Headingley, racing at Cartmel, a full football programme and late summer sunshine are expected to bring an increased footfall to train services across the region.

In addition, engineering work between Manchester and Stoke (via Macclesfield), and Liverpool and Manchester (via Warrington Central), will see trains replaced by buses, meaning longer travel times on those routes.

Buses will replace trains between Sheffield and Lincoln and on some services between Sheffield and York on Sunday.

And, with Northern still running amended timetables on some routes because of Covid-19, the train operator is warning customers to plan carefully for any bank holiday journeys.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore, and enjoy all the North has to offer.

“And with so many fantastic events taking place our services are going to be much busier than they have been for several months.

“We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and are putting on as many carriages and services as possible to get our customers where they need – and want – to be.