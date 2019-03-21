Motorists warned of more overnight Windle Island road closures

Motorists who use the A580 East Lancs Road and A570 Rainford Bypass are warned that a number of overnight road closures will be in place later this week as part of the Windle Island Junction Improvement scheme.



In total there will be eight days of overnight closures starting on Saturday, March 23 until Sunday, March 31 between 8pm and 6am.

The closures are as follows:

23 March - Bleakhill Road and Rainford Road closed at junction.

25 March - A580 westbound and Rainford Road closed

26 March - A580 eastbound/ A570 northbound and southbound with Crank Road closed.

27-28 March - A580 westbound and Rainford Road closed. Bleakhill Road and Rainford Road closed once A580 westbound opened during the night

29 March - A580 eastbound/ A570 northbound and southbound with Crank Road closed.

30-31 March - A580 eastbound/ A570 northbound and southbound with Crank Road closed.

The works are likely to introduce noise due to the nature of the work to the carriageway and there may be additional lighting, which will be directed away from residence onto the work area where possible.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times and businesses will be open as usual.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times via the permanent crossing route; however a diversion of the existing pathway if needed.

The work is subject to weather conditions, and road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible, although signed diversion routes will be in place.

The £7m investment to improve Windle Island – the oldest purpose designed intercity highway in the UK, which sees around 43,000 vehicles pass through a day – began in August to increase junction capacity; improve pedestrian safety, smooth traffic flow – and provide better access in and out of St Helens.

Over half of the scheme is being funded by the Local Growth Fund through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Single Investment Fund after it was approved by the LCR Combined Authority following a successful business case submission to address key issues in St Helens, and to support economic growth in the wider City Region.

Improvements include:

New signalised junction of Rainford Bypass/Crank Road with traffic lights linked to those on the main junction to maximise vehicle throughput while improving safety for vehicles using the junction to access/egress Crank Road along with providing a controlled crossing for users of the cycle/footpath on the east side of the Rainford Bypass.

A new four lane southbound approach to Windle Island Junction, providing a dedicated left turning lane to A580 eastbound towards Manchester and a dedicated right turning lane to A580 westbound towards Liverpool.

The reintroduction of two lanes southbound through the junction, with the left hand lane for St Helens Town Centre via Rainford Road (including Tesco and Starbucks access), and the right hand lane for Eccleston and Prescot via Bleak Rd.

A new left turn deceleration lane from A580 westbound onto A570 southbound to reduce queue lengths and improve safety.

Two dedicated right turn lanes from the A580 westbound (towards Liverpool) onto the A570 northbound (towards Rainford). This will reduce queue lengths.

A new 40 mph speed limit around the junction to improve safety.

Works are progressing ahead of schedule and an early completion is expected, which these overnight closures will further support.