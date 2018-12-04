Motorists warned of East Lancs Road and Rainford bypass closures

Motorists who use the East Lancs Road and Rainford Bypass are being warned of a number of overnight road closures later this month as part of the Windle Island Junction Improvement scheme.



On Tuesday, December 18, the A580 westbound and Rainford Road will be closed between 8pm and 6am, while on Wednesday and Thursday, December 19 and 20 - during the same hours - the A580 eastbound; the A570 northbound and southbound; and Crank Road will be closed.

The purpose of these closures is to enable a traffic management switch.

The work is subject to weather conditions, particularly sensitive due to traffic management installation – and road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible, and allow extra journey time.

Access to businesses will be maintained at all times, however the access and exit to Tesco and Starbucks from and to the A580 westbound carriageway will be closed on Tuesday, December 18.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times via the permanent crossing route; however a diversion of the existing pathway if needed will be installed around the construction works, suitably signed.

The £7m investment to improve Windle Island – the oldest purpose designed intercity highway in the UK, which sees around 27,000 vehicles pass through a day – got under way on August 6 to increase junction capacity; improve pedestrian safety, smooth traffic flow – and make for better access in and out of St Helens.

Over half of the scheme is being funded by the Local Growth Fund through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Single Investment Fund after it was approved by the LCR Combined Authority following a successful business case submission to address key issues in St Helens, and to support economic growth in the wider City Region.

Central to the improvements will be:

New signalised junction of Rainford Bypass/Crank Road with traffic lights linked to those on the main junction to maximise vehicle throughput while improving safety for vehicles using the junction to access/egress Crank Road along with providing a controlled crossing for users of the cycle/footpath on the east side of the Rainford Bypass.

A new four lane southbound approach to Windle Island Junction, providing a dedicated left turning lane to A580 eastbound towards Manchester and a dedicated right turning lane to A580 westbound towards Liverpool.

The reintroduction of two lanes southbound through the junction, with the left hand lane for St Helens Town Centre via Rainford Road (including Tesco and Starbucks access), and the right hand lane for Eccleston and Prescot via Bleak Hill Road.

A new left turn deceleration lane from A580 westbound onto A570 southbound to reduce queue lengths and improve safety.

Two dedicated right turn lanes from the A580 westbound (towards Liverpool) onto the A570 northbound (towards Rainford). This will reduce queue lengths.

A new 40 mph speed limit around the junction to improve safety.