Mobile speed camera locations Lancashire: This is where enforcement vehicles will be in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster and the rest of the county during August
This months mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership.
In Lancashire 40 sites have been identified on major roads and areas of concern, including 36 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during July, as well as four fixed locations.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during August:
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A584 Preston New Rd, Freckleton
A583 Blackpool Road, Kirkham
A683 Hornby Rd, Caton
A589 Broadway, Morecambe
B5273 Oxcliffe Road, Heysham
A585 Amounderness Way
A49 Wigan Road, Euxton
A581 Dawbers Lane, Exton
B5251 Coppull Road/New Road, Coppull
A59 Longton Bypass
A59 Liverpool Road / Causeway Lane, Rufford
A577 CrossHall Brow, Ormskirk
A6 Garstang Road Fulwood
B6241 Tulketh Brow, Preston
A671 Whalley Road, Clitheroe
B6243 Lower Lane, Longridge
A678 Blackburn Road, Rishton
B6231 Dill Hall Lane, Church
A646 Rossendale Road, Burnley
A681 Bocholt Way, Rawtenstall
A671 Burnley Road, Weir
A584 Queens Promenade, Blackpool
Kirkham Road, Freckleton
West / Central Beach, Lytham
Saltcoats Rd, Lytham St Annes
Cop Lane, Penwortham
Branch Road, Darwen
Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes
Whams Lane, Bay Horse, Ellel
Runshaw Lane, Euxton
Station Road, Hesketh Bank
A59 Guildway, Preston
Halton Road, Halton
Jacksmere Lane, Scarisbrick
A675 Hoghton Lane, Hoghton
Holmeswood Rd, Rufford
Fixed mobile speed camera locations:
Church Road, St Annes
Livesey Branch Road, Blackburn
Tag Lane, Preston
Fox Lane, Leyland
Motorway's monitored during June:
M6
M61
M55
M65