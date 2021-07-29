Mobile speed camera locations Lancashire: This is where enforcement vehicles will be in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster and the rest of the county
This months mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership.
In Lancashire 47 sites have been identified on major roads and areas of concern, including two fixed locations, and 45 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during July.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during July:
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A584 Preston New Rd, Freckleton
A589 Marine Rd East, Morecambe
A585 Amounderness Way
A588 Lancaster Road, Pilling
A683 Hornby Rd, Caton
A587 Broadway, Fleetwood
A49 Preston Road, Coppull
A6 Garstang Rd, Broughton
A646 Burnley Rd, Cliviger
A671 Rochdale Rd, Bacup
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Rainford Rd, Rainford
Glen View Rd, Burnley
A646 Rossendale Rd, Burnley
A5209 Hall Lane, Wrightington
A5085 Blackpool Rd, Preston
A671 Burnley Rd, Weir
Preston New Rd, Samlesbury
A678 Blackburn Rd, Rishton
New Lane Oswaldtwistle
Highfield Rd, Blackpool
Newton Drive, Blackpool
A586 The Avenue, Churchtown
Warren Drive, Thornton Cleveleys
Victoria Rd West, Thornton Cleveleys
Runshaw Lane, Euxton
Wood Lane, Heskin
A673 Bolton Rd, Anderton
Church Rd, Bickerstaff
Catforth Rd, Preston
Clifton Drive, Blackpool
The Gravel, Mere Brow
Cottage Lane, Bamber Bridge
Whams Lane, Bay Horse
A675 Hoghton Lane, Hoghton
Holmeswood Rd, Rufford
Jacksmere Lane, Scarisbrick
Inner Promenade, St Annes
West / Central Beach, Lytham
Saltcoats Rd, Lytham St Annes
A584 Queens Promenade
Egerton Rd, Ashton
Coppull Moor Lane, Coppull
Revidge Rd, Blackburn
Branch Rd, Darwen
Fixed mobile speed camera locations:
A586 Garstang Rd East, Poulton
Fishergate Hill
Motorway's monitored during June:
M6
M61
M55
M65