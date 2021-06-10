Mobile speed camera locations in Lancashire: This is where enforcement vehicles will be in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster and the rest of Lancashire during June
Lancashire Road Safety Partnership has revealed the mobile speed camera locations for June 2021.
In Lancashire 46 sites have been identified on major roads and areas of concern in the community, which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during June.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during June:
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A6 Lancaster Rd/Slyne Rd, Slyne
A589 Broadway, Morecambe
A683 Melling
Barton Rd, Lancaster
A585 Amounderness Way
A588 Lancaster Road, Pilling
Myerscough Smithy Road
A6 Carnforth
A59 County Road, Ormskirk
A59 Liverpool Rd, Rufford
A6 Church Street/Markey Street, Adlington
A56 Colne Road, Earby
B6243 Preston Rd, Grimsargh
A678 Blackburn Rd, Rishton
A6785 Burnley Road, Altham
A671 Westway, Burnley
A671 Market Street, Whitworth
A59 Sawley
A671 Burnley Rd, Weir
A646 Burnley Rd, Cliviger
Lancashire RoadWatch Speed Management
Whams Lane, Bay Horse
Ribby Road, Wrea Green
Wyresdale Rd, Quernmore
A59 Guildway/Golden Way, Preston
The Gravel, Mere BrowBracewell lane, Bracewell
Booth Road, Waterfoot
Church Brow/Cuerdale Lane, Walton le dale
Runshaw Lane, Euxton
Chancery Road, Astley Village
A588 Ashton Rd, Lancaster
A584 Promenade, Blackpool
Smithy Lane, Scarisbrick
Simonstone Lane, Simonstone
Cumeragh Lane, Cumeragh
Blackamoor Road, Guide
St Vincent’s Rd, Fulwood
A584 Queens Promenade
A666 Whalley Road, Langho
Clayton Brook Rd, Clayton Brook
Rawlinson Lane, Heath Charnock
Fixed mobile speed camera locations:
Fox Lane, Leyland
Fishergate Hill, Preston
Tag Lane, Ingol
A666 Whalley New Rd, Blackburn
South Road, Bretherton
Motorway's monitored during June:
M6
M61
M55
M65