Man taken to hospital with leg injuries following motorbike crash on M6 at Haydock

A man has been taken to hospital with leg injuries following a motorbike crash on the M6 near Haydock.

Police reported a collision on the M6 northbound between J23 at Haydock and J24 Ashton. All three lanes were initially closed but have since been reopened.

The incident occurred at around 10am this morning (Friday).

Paramedics attended the scene and have taken a man in his 40s to Salford Royal Hospital with leg injuries.His condition is unknown.

North West Motorway Police initially reported that all lanes were blocked, but they have since been reopened.