Man in critical condition after Peugeot and Audi crash on East Lancs

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious crash on the East Lancs yesterday morning.

Merseyside Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses after the smash at the junction with Houghtons Lane.

Emergency services were called at around 9.45am, following reports of a collision between a Peugeot 206 and an Audi Q7 on the Liverpool-bound carriageway.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital and found to have suffered a serious head injury. His current condition is critical. The driver of the Audi was uninjured and is assisting with enquiries.

CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police's Roads Policing Unit.

Sergeant Ryan Lowry said: "As this investigation continues, we need to hear from any witnesses who are yet to come forward. Yesterday was an extremely busy day on our roads so I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the East Lancs near to Houghtons Lane around 9.45am to let us know.



“We also need to find and speak to the male driver of an HGV who stopped at the scene but did not leave contact details. I would also ask that anyone in the area please checks their vehicle dashcams too as what could appear insignificant to you could be vital to our ongoing investigation."



Anyone with info is urged to call the Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 3339, message the police's social media desk @MerPolCC, or call 101 quoting reference number 354 of 22 December.