M62 closed at Rainhill: Liverpool and Leicester fans told to expect delays leaving Anfield

A serious crash has closed the M62 in both directions between Rainhill Stoops and Burtonwood tonight.

The accident happened between junctions seven and eight just after 8pm this evening.

Highways England said: "Closures of the M62 in both directions between J7 Warrington A57 and J8 Burtonwood A574 are being implemented due to a traffic collision, with our TrafficOfficers and @NWmwaypolice attending."

The police said the road was likely to be closed for several hours.

Traffic from fans leaving the Liverpool versus Leicester Premier League match at Anfield is expected to be caught up in the closure.