M6 congestion causing delays between junctions 22 to 26

Rush hour commuters on the M6 are facing severe delays this morning as traffic has come to a standstill.

Motorists on the M6 northbound between junction 22 (Newton-le-Willows, Leigh, Warrington) and junction 26 (Standish, Parbold) is completely gridlocked, with traffic even queuing on the slip roads.

Heavy traffic on the M6 northbound between junctions 23 and 26

Highways England are warning motorists of current delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume between 8.50am and 9.15am.

No traffic accidents have been reported.

Junction 22 is an island with an exit onto the A579 and one exit onto the A49J, and both of these exits are also heavily congested.

Similarly, at junction 25 in Wigan, traffic has come to a complete stop, with traffic queuing on the slip roads.

The M6 congestion is affecting traffic on roads in surrounding areas, with heavy traffic on the A571 (Billige) and A599 (St Helens).