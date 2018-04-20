M6 closed following "serious injury collision" involving car and lorry

The M6 was closed this afternoon following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident happened at 4:25pm on Friday (April 20) on the northbound M6 between junctions 33 and 34 with a closure put in place from junction 32 between Preston and Lancaster.

With tailbacks back to junction 29 for Bamber Bridge, police urged motorists to stay in their vehicles.

A police spokesman said that a silver Ford car had overturned in a "serious injury collision" near to Forton services, and that a lorry was also involved in the incident.

Police confirmed that the male driver of the car was awake and breathing, with firefighters on the scene and assisting in helping the driver.

North West Motorway Police confirmed that the male driver was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by land ambulance after an air ambulance was initially called to the scene.

An image of the scene posted to Twitter via Assistant Chief Constable Terry Woods.

A diversion route was also set up down the A6.

At 6:20pm North West Motorway Police tweeted that police were about to start reopening the carriageway.