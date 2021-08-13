M6 closed between junctions 20 and 19 after serious overnight lorry crash

The motorway had been closed in both directions from 3.30am, between junctions 20 (M56, Lymm) and 19 (Knutsford), after an accident involving two lorries, a van and a car.

But the northbound carriageway reopened at around 7.30am after investigation work was completed at the crash scene.

But the southbound carriageway remains closed for repairs after debris and diesel spilled across three of its lanes.

The motorway has been closed since 3.30am between junctions 20 (M56, Lymm) and 19 (Knutsford) after an accident involving two lorries, a van and a car

Police say one driver has been taken to hospital. North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details on the casualty.

Highways say the southbound carriageway will remain closed until around 11am, whilst the diesel spillage is cleaned up.

Diversion route