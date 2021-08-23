In Lancashire 40 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 36 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during August, as well as four fixed locations.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.

These are the Lancashire mobile speed camera locations this month.

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during August:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A584 Preston New Rd, Freckleton

A583 Blackpool Road, Kirkham

A683 Hornby Rd, Caton

A589 Broadway, Morecambe

B5273 Oxcliffe Road, Heysham

A585 Amounderness Way

A49 Wigan Road, Euxton

A581 Dawbers Lane, Exton

B5251 Coppull Road/New Road, Coppull

A59 Longton Bypass

A59 Liverpool Road / Causeway Lane, Rufford

A577 CrossHall Brow, Ormskirk

A6 Garstang Road Fulwood

B6241 Tulketh Brow, Preston

A671 Whalley Road, Clitheroe

B6243 Lower Lane, Longridge

A678 Blackburn Road, Rishton

B6231 Dill Hall Lane, Church

A646 Rossendale Road, Burnley

A681 Bocholt Way, Rawtenstall

A671 Burnley Road, Weir

A584 Queens Promenade, Blackpool

Kirkham Road, Freckleton

West / Central Beach, Lytham

Saltcoats Rd, Lytham St Annes

Cop Lane, Penwortham

Branch Road, Darwen

Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes

Whams Lane, Bay Horse, Ellel

Runshaw Lane, Euxton

Station Road, Hesketh Bank

A59 Guildway, Preston

Halton Road, Halton

Jacksmere Lane, Scarisbrick

A675 Hoghton Lane, Hoghton

Holmeswood Rd, Rufford

Fixed mobile speed camera locations:

Church Road, St Annes

Livesey Branch Road, Blackburn

Tag Lane, Preston

Fox Lane, Leyland

Motorway's monitored during June:

M6

M61

M55