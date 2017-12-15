Search

Ice warning for Lancashire drivers

Problems with ice are also being reported on the M65 between junctions 5 and 6.
Drivers in Lancashire are being warned to lower their speed after icy conditions were reported across the region.

Traffic on the southbound A56 is reported to be delayed after a two-vehicle accident partially blocked the carriageay near Edenfield.

A spokesman for the police said in a post to Twitter: "We have been advised that M65 around junctions 5 and 6 are extremely icy.

"Also A56 at Huncoat also very icy.

"Please lower your speed and take care in the area. Highways England are aware and notifying the gritting team."