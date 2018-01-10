HGV driver killed in M6 crash

A HGV driver has been killed in a horror collision on the M6 involving three lorries.



Police say the the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident close to junction 26 on the northbound carriageway.

Police say the the manwas pronounced dead at the scene of the accident close to junction 26 on the northbound carriageway.

Read More: Delays after crash on northbound M6

North West Motorway Police were called to the scene at Orrell near to Wigan at around 7.50am on Wednesday, January 10.

The driver has not yet been identified and police are still working to establish his identity.

Drivers were trapped behind the incident for over four hours while emergency services cleared the motorway and carried out an investigation.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "Officers from the North West Motorways Policing Group attended a fatal road traffic collision at J26 on the northbound carriageway at Orrell, near Wigan, following reports of a multi-vehicle collision involving three heavy goods vehicles.

"One of the HGV drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Work is ongoing to identify the male and trace his next of kin.

"The northbound carriageway has been closed to allow investigation work to be carried out and traffic is currently being diverted off the motorway at J23 at Haydock. Traffic also remains heavy on the East Lancashire Road (A580).

"Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information which could assist the investigation to contact MSOC Roads Policing Officers."

Highways England have advised that the road will remain closed until at least 5pm.

Anyone with information should contact MSOC Roads Policing Officers on 0151 777 5747 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.