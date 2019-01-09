Everything we know so far about the fatal M58 crash in Lancashire

More details are emerging about the fatal collision on the M58 in Lancashire which involved seven vehicles, including an HGV and a minibus.



Lancashire Police have confirmed that two separate but related crashes occurred within minutes of each other on the stretch of motorway near Wigan yesterday.

Two people have died and a number of others are seriously injured after two crashes on the M58 on January 8.

What happened

A HGV, a minibus and a number of cars were involved in a collision between westbound junctions 4 (Skelmersdale) and 5 (Bickerstaffe) near Wigan, at around 8.45am.

Two minibus passengers, a 14-year-old boy and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other minibus passengers, as well as the occupants of the other car, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Two people have died and a number of others are seriously injured after two crashes on the M58 on January 8.

READ MORE: M58 casualties confirmed and traffic diverted to M6 as full closure continues after multi-vehicle crash

Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue two casualties from the vehicles.

The second collision

At around 10.12am, in the resultant queue, a second collision occurred between a HGV, a van and a car.

Two people have died and a number of others are seriously injured after two crashes on the M58 on January 8.

The HGV in the second collision is believed to belong to Preston-based firm Allied Scaffolding.

A spokesman for Allied Scaffolding said: "We are fully aware of the situation and it is related to our company.

"We are in full cooperation with the police and authorities and will give them our full support."

Three people, two male and one female, sustained serious injuries. One casualty was taken to hospital by the air ambulance and the other two were taken in a road ambulance.

Two people have died and a number of others are seriously injured after two crashes on the M58 on January 8.

All three remain in a serious condition but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is understood that the woman is in her 90s and one of the men is in his late 30s.

READ MORE: Teacher and pupil from specialist school killed in Lancashire crash

Fatalities and injuries

Two people have been killed and a number of other people have been seriously injured in the two collisions.

A 14-year-old boy and an adult woman, both passengers in the minibus, were pronounced dead at the scene of first collision. Four other passengers in the minibus have also been seriously injured and were taken to hospital.

The two victims, who had been travelling in a minibus, "suffered injuries which proved fatal", Lancashire Police said.

Police have not named them, but the headteacher of a school in Ormskirk confirmed that the victims are a pupil and teacher from the school.



The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that Justine Sims, the head of Pontville School in Ormskirk, had emailed parents to convey the terrible news.

She wrote: "We are deeply shocked to learn of the terrible accident that took place earlier today involving a minibus carrying a number of our young people and staff.



"It is with the deepest sadness that we can confirm that one young person and one member of staff on board the minibus have died and the remaining four have been taken to hospital.

"Our overriding priority is to provide help and support to classmates, colleagues and families of those involved in the accident as best we can."

It is believed that a total of eight people have been seriously injured in the two collisions.

Arrests

The driver of the HGV in the first collision, a 31-year-old-man from Chorley, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is currently in custody.

What police and emergency services say

Ch Insp Damian Kitchen of Lancashire Police said that the cause of the first crash had not yet been established but stressed that "driving conditions were fine".

He said: "On arrival it was evident a very serious collision had occurred involving a number of vehicles and a heavy goods vehicle.

"Unfortunately, in this collision, two of the passengers in the minibus, a 14-year-old boy and an adult female were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Their families are being supported by officers at this time.

"A number of other people have received serious injuries and are being cared for in local hospitals.

"Shortly after this, in the result queue, another collision occurred, again involving a heavy goods vehicle and a number of cars.

"As a result of that, three adults, one female and two males, received serious injuries which we do not believed to be life-threatening at this point.

"This is a tragic morning on the M58 and our thoughts are with the families affected and anyone caught up in the incident."

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Three fire engines from Ormskirk and Wigan attended a road traffic collision on the M58 westbound between junctions 5 and 4.

"The incident involved a heavy goods vehicle, a van and a car and firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue two casualties from vehicles.

"There were a total of five casualties in the collision."

Eyewitnesses

Images from the scene showed a lorry carrying scaffolding material and a number of bent and twisted cars.



Other images showed a white van had left the motorway and crashed into a nearby field.

Helen Green Purnell, 48, a pharmacy assistant from Skelmersdale, saw the aftermath of the crash while out walking dogs.

She said: “All I can tell you is I saw the cars slowing down, and as I got there, there was a white van that had fallen down into the ditch.

“It looked very serious. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.

“The air ambulances were flying around. I’ve never witnessed anything like this before.”

Motorist Andy Unsworth, who drove past the site of the first crash about a minute after the collision, described the scene as "carnage".

He reported seeing "tyre burns on the road" and one vehicle "off the road in the ditch".

"It was only as the traffic passed that you could see the other vehicles and the full extent of the accident.

"What presumably used to be some sort of people carrier was crumpled up. Both ends of the vehicle were gone. The scene was carnage.

"It looked like a dozen people or so were standing along damaged vehicles facing different directions on the hard shoulder.

"There was debris everywhere and the scale of it made you instantly know how serious it was."

Anyone with information about either collision should call police on 101 quoting log number 275 of today (Tuesday, January 8).