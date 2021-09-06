Closure warnings as Steve Prescott Bridge undergoes deep clean

The iconic Steve Prescott Bridge will undergo a deep clean

The 60-metre footbridge, which features a stunning parabolic arch, officially opened in January 2012 and is named after St Helens RL legend, Steve Prescott MBE, who passed away in 2013 after battling a rare form of abdomen cancer.

With a bridge inspection approaching, the council will carry out overnight cleaning, starting on Tuesday, September 7, to remove dirt that has formed over the years caused by the weather.

While the work is carried out, the bridge will be closed to pedestrians and both carriageways on Linkway East will be closed to traffic, with clear diversions in place for motorists.

St Helens Borough Council Leader David Baines said: “The Steve Prescott Bridge is used by thousands of people a year, whether it’s crossing on the way to cheer on the mighty Saints or used as a meeting point to mark a certain anniversary or awareness day – so it’s only right that it looks its best in memory of a great man and ambassador for our borough.”

Councillor Andy Bowden, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment & Transport, said: “The council continues to do all it can to make sure our road network is maintained to a high standard, and that includes the maintenance of infrastructure like the iconic Steve Prescott Bridge which has established itself as fine borough landmark.

“We know how much the bridge is loved by the people who use it – that’s why it’s so important that it stays in the best possible condition.”

Martin Blondel from the Steve Prescott Foundation said: “The Steve Prescott Bridge is a beacon of light and hope for everyone who has come through adversity. We are contacted on a daily basis from people all over the world for the bridge to be turned into an iconic landmark of positivity.

"Thanks to all at St Helens Borough Council for giving the Steve Prescott Bridge a clean and help to continue the great man’s legacy.”