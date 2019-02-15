Children can travel free on Northern this half term

Northern is giving customers new ways to save this half term.

From Sunday, February 17 to Sunday, March 3 children will be able to travel for free when they’re with an adult.

The offer, which applies to selected off-peak tickets, is available to customers when booking tickets online or via the Northern app.

Mark Powles, Commercial and Customer Director at Northern, said: “For the February half term, children aged between five and 15 can travel for free if they travel with an adult. Of course, kids under five always travel free on our trains.

“It’s a great discount, and gives our customers even more opportunities to discover everything the north of England has to offer.”

The Kids Go Free campaign will also see Northern entertaining families at stations across its network with a troop of face painters and circus performers.

The offer is available across the Northern network on Northern only off peak tickets including day returns, returns, advance purchase and advance purchase on the day.

Tickets can be purchased using the Northern website and Northern app – customers should use the promotional code, KIDS at the checkout.