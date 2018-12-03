Arriva promoting breastfeeding friendly zones on board its buses

Arriva is one of the first bus companies in Merseyside to display breastfeeding friendly posters and stickers on board its buses, after signing the Liverpool Mayoral Charter.

Community breastfeeding support group, Liverpool Bambis recenlty presented Arriva North West with a certificate of recognition.

The presentation rewarded Arriva’s ongoing commitment to breaking down taboos and removing any stigma around breastfeeding in public, after it signed the Mayoral Charter in August. Following this, Arriva fitted more than 600 buses across Merseyside with the Liverpool Bambis sticker, alongside posters to communicate that its buses are breastfeeding friendly zones.

Liverpool Bambis, which launched the Mayoral Charter in 2017 works to support mums and normalise breastfeeding in public places.

Speaking about the partnership, Hazel Patterson, local authorities service manager, said: “We are delighted to have Arriva on board to support our vision.

“There are still so many negative connotations that surround women breastfeeding in public which can often cause anxiety for mums who are simply trying to feed their babies. This partnership, is a first of its kind for us and is vital to help make our vision come to life.”

To celebrate the partnership, a presentation took place where Arriva North West & Wales head of marketing, and mum of two, Lisa Pearson accepted the certificate on behalf of the bus operator.

Lisa commented: “We are incredibly proud to be supporting the Bambis group and displaying the breastfeeding friendly stickers on our buses.

“As a parent I strongly believe it is important for us to create a positive environment for all mums who use our buses, especially those who may feel nervous during their time as a breastfeeding parent. We hope that these signs will make mums feel more comfortable when boarding our buses without the fear of being judged, and we would encourage all business across the city to join us on this transformative process.”

For more information about the Liverpool Bambis Mayoral Charter please visit: liverpoolbambis.co.uk/.