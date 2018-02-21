Accident closes road between Billinge and Rainford

A traffic collision has closed a busy lane between Billinge and Rainford this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area around the bridge on Gores Lane (B5205), in Rainford, between Alder Lane and Roby Well Way, which has been closed to all traffic by police after a traffic collision which occurred this afternoon.

Police say their investigations are under way. A diversion has been put in place consisting of B5201 Crank Road, A570 Rainford By Pass, A580 East Lancashire Road, A571 Carr Mill Road/Birchley Road and B5205 Rainford Road.

Police say they have no indication of when the road will reopen.