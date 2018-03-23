Transfer of Sherdley Park driving range edges closer

Reduced opening hours have been introduced at Sherdley Park’s driving range as plans for the site’s takeover get closer.

The driving range will only open for two hours from 11.30am to 1.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The golf course will continue to operate as normal, from first light until dusk as demanded.

A town hall spokesman said: “This is a temporary measure and the driving range should be fully operational once the transfer of the facility is completed in the coming months.

“Upon completion of transfer a local company will continue to operate both facilities on a pay and play basis. They will also invest in the facilities at Sherdley Park.

“The council apologises for any inconvenience this reduction in opening hours will cause to users of the driving range.”