Police are warning motorists to avoid the Scotchbarn Lane area of Prescot after a traffic lights failure.

Traffic is building up in the area after signals at the junction of Scotchbarn Lane and Sinclair Avenue were stuck on red.

A spokesman said: “Motorists please be aware that the temporary traffic lights near the junction of Scotchbarn Lane/Sinclair Avenue in Prescot are stuck on red and traffic is building up.

“We have advised the council, but please plan your journeys accordingly.”