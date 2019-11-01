Weight restriction introduced to put breaks on HGVs entering residential area in St Helens

In a bid to improve road safety around a busy industrial estate, St Helens Council will trial two initiatives to stop HGVs cutting through residential areas.



A 7.5tn weight restriction will be introduced in Haydock Lane at its junction with A580 East Lancashire Road and A599 Clipsley Lane for the next 18-months.

While local ward councillors will get involved in a ‘lorry watch scheme’ to report any vehicles that breach the new conditions.

The move comes after concerns were raised from local councillors about an increase in delivery lorries using Haydock Lane as an alternative route while preliminary works are carried out at Pewfall junction.

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, Councillor Lynn Clarke, said: “We’ve received a number of reports recently of HGVs using Haydock Lane as a short cut which is causing upset in the local community.

“I'd like to reassure residents that we aren’t turning a blind eye to these incidents and hope that implementing these measures - which will be enforced by the police - will resolve this issue."

Haydock ward councillor, Anthony Burns, added: “HGVs have been able to access Haydock Lane for far too long, with no thought to the safety of the pedestrians or people who live there.

“As ward councillors we have campaigned for this for a long time, along with the residents who live on the roads surrounding Haydock Lane.

“We are also pushing for a lorry watch scheme that will help to highlight the issue, act as a deterrent and give residents a clear method to report those drivers and the companies they work for.

“There could have been a serious accident there last week and I hope this action helps to resolve the situation for the residents and helps to prevent any future accidents from occurring."

The 7.5tn restriction started on October 31 with advisory signs installed on the A580 East Lancashire Road and A599 Clipsley Lane.

Once the 18-month experimental period comes to an end, the council will assess the results of the operation, with a permanent weight restriction a possibility.