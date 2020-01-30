Warning to motorists as final phase of Pewfall Junction Improvement Scheme in St Helens set to start

The final phase of a major scheme to reduce traffic and improve pedestrian safety at one of St Helens borough’s key junctions is set to get under way.



The A58/A580 Pewfall junction on the East Lancashire Road, Haydock, is the signed route to and from St Helens town centre from the M6 and Bolton, and provides access to local economic activity such as the nearby Haydock Industrial Estate and Superport in Liverpool.

Preliminary works started in autumn 2019 for gas and electricity diversion works ahead of a junction improvement scheme which will see the current junction capacity increased in all directions to alleviate delays - as well as the installation of dedicated pedestrian and cycle crossings to increase safety.

St Helens Council Leader David Baines said: “I know that roadworks are frustrating for residents and businesses, but the fact is we need to make sure our road network is fit, not just for today's world, but tomorrow's too.

"That's why we're investing in significant improvements to this junction to make it fit for purpose for years to come, making it easier for everyone to travel whether you drive, cycle or walk.

“The short-term inconvenience of roadworks is greatly outweighed by the long-term gain of quicker journeys, improved air quality thanks to reduced traffic queues, safer roads for all, and a better-connected St Helens borough which will in turn help boost our economic growth.”

Pewfall Junction Improvement Scheme is being funded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Local Growth Fund through a £2.6m investment, with local developers contributing £500,000.

St Helens Council will fund the remaining balance to help support economic growth and employment opportunities in the borough.

Unavoidable permanent lane closures were required for the diversion works and will be needed again for the junction improvement scheme, with motorists who use the junction regularly advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays.

Road users will be informed of lane closures as and when they are required through the council's social media channels and local media when the scheme starts on Thursday, February 13. The whole scheme is expected to be completed by summer 2020.

Local Growth Funding is awarded to the Liverpool City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and invested through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Strategic Investment Fund.