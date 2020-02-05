Warning to motorists as 20-week Sherdley roundabout improvement scheme to get under way

A 20-week highway improvement scheme at one of the busiest junctions in St Helens town centre gets under way later month.



To facilitate the works – which will include the re-surfacing of the roundabout circulatory carriageway and all approach and exit arms – lane closures will be necessary and overnight working may be required.



Regular traffic management updates will be communicated in advance of any lane closures, with motorists advised to find alternative routes to avoid delays which will be kept to a minimum.



Work is expected to start on Monday. February 17 and will take around 20-weeks to complete.

The A570 Sherdley Roundabout scheme is funded by the Local Growth Fund which is awarded to the Liverpool City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and invested through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Strategic Investment Fund.

The scheme will bring a number of benefits in the vicinity including:

Toucan crossings to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the carriageway safely.



A widened carriageway on Sherdley Road for a central pedestrian and cyclist refuge.



A widened footway to increase space for pedestrians and cyclists.



Increased lane widths on the east side of the roundabout to improve traffic flow.

All new Advanced Direction Signs and road markings for improved lane discipline.



As part of the scheme, roads and footways in the area will be resurfaced and street lighting and signage will be upgraded – while a reduced speed limit of 30mph will be introduced on all approaches to the roundabout to improve safety.



This is the third and final element of the A570/Linkway Improvements schemes. The total scheme will have cost £5.5m with £4.95m provided through the Local Growth Fund and the remainder funded by St Helens Council.



Councillor Lynn Clarke, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, said: “This scheme will make Sherdley roundabout safer and easier to navigate - not only for the thousands of vehicles that use it on a daily basis - but also for pedestrians and cyclists too, as we look to promote greener ways to travel.



“We apologise in advance for any disruption this will cause but the long-term impact of the scheme will be worthwhile.”



Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “I want to make it as easy as possible for people in our region to get about – which means giving people a genuine alternative to the car. It is why we are investing in projects like this.



“I want to build a London-style public transport system for our area, with proper integration between all modes of transport, from rail and bus to walking and cycling. It is important to be able to connect our communities, not only with each other, but with opportunity as well. I’m determined that no borough will be left behind.”



Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, Rt Hon Jake Berry MP, said: “We’re committed to boosting economic growth across the Northern Powerhouse and levelling up our regions.

"This includes improving transport and creating greener, more vibrant communities for local people and future generations to come. Backed by almost £5m from our Local Growth Fund, the improvements to the A570 Sherdley Roundabout will reduce traffic congestion and create a safer way for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy the town centre.



“St Helens has huge potential for growth and prosperity, which is why it is set to benefit from up to £25m of extra investment as part of our new Towns Fund.”

