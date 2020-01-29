Tontine multi-storey car park in St Helens to close for maintenance works

Tontine multi-storey car park in Exchange Street, St Helens, will be closed from Monday, February 3 for maintenance work.



The closure is to allow upgrade works to be carried out to the lighting on the car park and will be in place for up to 12 weeks.



Signage will be in place to re-direct users to nearby Chalon Way Car Park - but long and short stay parking options are also available at St Mary’s, Birchley Street and North John Street.



For more information on car parks in St Helens, visit: www.sthelens.gov.uk/traffic-travel-parking/parking/car-parks/